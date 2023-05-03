Akhil off to Dubai

Akhil Akkineni has been struggling for success and he had all his hopes on Agent. The actor spent more than two years on the film and his hard work is clearly visible on screen. The film bombed badly and the makers will lose big with Agent. The entire team of Agent was trolled badly. Akhil was not seen across the media after the film’s release. Akhil was spotted in Hyderabad airport and he flew off to Dubai for a short vacation. The actor has to recover and shift his focus on his next film.

The youngster will return back soon and he will get back to work. There is an announcement coming from UV Creations about Akhil’s next and it is kept on hold. The announcement will be made very soon. Akhil also is in talks for couple of projects that will be finalized soon.