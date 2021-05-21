Telangana’s Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb a role model: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb of Telangana State is a role model for the cultural life of the world.

Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb is used as a euphemism for the fusion of Hindu and Muslim cultures.

The chief minister conveyed his greetings to people of the State on the occasion of International Cultural Day being celebrated on Friday (May 21).

The chief minister, in his message, said that culture is a mirror to the progress made by the human civilization. Indian culture represents unity in diversity, despite its differences in religion, region, creed, community and wide range of languages, dialects, food habits, lifestyles and it is the finest of all cultures in the world, he said.

Rao claimed that Telangana State is the centre of various cultures in the country, a platform for different lifestyles and often regarded as mini India. The cultural life here is like a thread in a garland.

He said the state government has given top priority for the cultural affairs and had been implementing several programmes and schemes and also showcasing the greatness of Telangana language, literature, and culture from time to time. The state government is also highlighting the beauty of the dialects, traditions, existence of the downtrodden communities, the CM added.