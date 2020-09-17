Telugu CMs competing to install giant statues of Ambedkar

In the first term of KCR, there was no proposal for a giant statue of Ambedkar. But this time, the Telangana TRS Government issued a GO to install a 125-ft statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution. About 11 acres are allotted in the vicinity of the centrally located Hussainsagar lake in Hyderabad city. There a park will be developed in memory of Ambedkar along with a museum and a library.

Already, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy has okayed a similar 125-ft Ambedkar statue in the arterial Swaraj Maidan grounds on Bandar Road in Vijayawada city. For this, the Chief Minister has even ordered the evacuation of irrigation, electricity and other departments functioning from the buildings located in parts of these grounds. The AP Government’s agenda is different from that of KCR. Here, Jagan Reddy has chosen Vijayawada after having decided to ignore the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam project begun by the TDP regime in Amaravati Capital City.

With the Parliament session begun in Delhi, the rival political parties have stepped up their vote bank politics once again. While the TDP is criticising Jagan Reddy for ‘demolishing’ Ambedkar Constitution to implement Raja Reddy Constitution, the YSRCP is singularly focusing on its agenda to expose alleged insider trading in Amaravati.

Whatever, both the AP and Telangana Governments have announced to spend above Rs 100 Rs for Ambedkar huge statues and convention centres and libraries there.