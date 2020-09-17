Pawan Kalyan mounting pressure on Trivikram

Pawan Kalyan informed the makers of Vakeel Saab that he would complete the pending portions of the shoot at the earliest. The shoot of the film kickstarts next Monday and Pawan Kalyan will join the sets in October. The actor is not ready to take up Krish’s project as of now as it needs a huge number of crew members. Pawan Kalyan is keen to take up the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum soon. Trivikram is personally monitoring the work and Sithara Entertainments will produce this Malayalam remake.

Pawan Kalyan wants Trivikram to finalize the director at the earliest and start the shoot by November. The scriptwork of the project is completed recently. S Radha Krishna (China Babu) of Haarika and Hassine Creations met Pawan Kalyan recently and the actor conveyed the same. Gopichand Malineni is considered to direct the project and Trivikram will finalize things soon. Vijay Sethupathi is holding talks for the other lead role in this untitled film. The makers are in plans to make an official announcement after the director and the other lead actor gets finalized.