Telugu Film Chamber comes in to support the Producers Guild

The Active Producers Guild met recently and held a series of meetings. They decided to stall the shoots of Telugu films starting from August 1st. The other active bodies of Telugu cinema deferred the decision and they said that the other producers would continue to shoot for their respective films. Now, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has decided to support the decision of the Producers Guild and announced that the shoots of Telugu films will be stalled from tomorrow. All the Telugu film shoots will be kept on hold from August 1st.

The decision about resuming the shoots will be taken after discussing about the issues and after all the resolutions are found. The remunerations of the stars, heaping up budgets and the OTT release cap are the major issues that the Telugu film industry is facing. The ticket prices in Telangana turned out to be a barrier for the footfalls in the state. All the producers should come out and discuss about the challenges and meet the stars to cut down their fees. Hope the issues will be resolved soon.