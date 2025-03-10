Telugu Student Goes Missing in Dominican Republic

Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old Indian-origin student from the University of Pittsburgh, has gone missing during her spring break trip to the Dominican Republic. She was last seen on March 6 at the beach of the Riu Republica Hotel in Punta Cana, where she was vacationing with five friends.

According to reports, Sudiksha’s friends raised an alarm after she failed to return from a beach party at around 4 a.m. on March 6. Authorities have been conducting extensive search operations, including helicopter surveillance and ground searches in nearby areas, but there has been no trace of her so far.

Her father, Subbarayudu Konanki, expressed concerns about possible kidnapping or human trafficking, urging authorities to explore all possibilities beyond the initial search efforts. The Indian Embassy in the Dominican Republic is actively involved, coordinating with local authorities and providing assistance to Sudiksha’s family.The University of Pittsburgh has also extended its support, staying in touch with both the family and law enforcement agencies.