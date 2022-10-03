Ten surprises in Megastar’s God Father

Megastar Chiranjeevi stepped into the shoes of the Malayalam remake of Lucifer. The film titled God Father is releasing on Wednesday. The makers are promoting the film all over. The film’s director Mohan Raja said that he made ample changes for the Telugu version to suit and impress the Tollywood audience. “The Telugu version will have ten new characters which will not be seen in the original. All these characters are a surprise for God Father. If you have time, watch Lucifer once before you watch God Father in theatres” told Mohan Raja. He expressed his confidence on the film.

“I was in talks for Dhruva 2 and it was then, there was a discussion about God Father. After Megastar decided to remake the film, the film’s producer NV Prasad suggested my name. I watched the original version before meeting Chiranjeevi and Charan. I found a new angle in this political drama and shared the same with Chiranjeevi garu. Megastar loved the fresh approach and asked me to work on the script. There are several surprises in God Father. The audience will be thrilled after watching the film on screen” told Mohan Raja. Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Satyadev and Samuthirakani played the lead roles in God Father.