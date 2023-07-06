Terrific rush for Salaar Telugu Rights

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is working with KGF sensation Salaar and the film is said to be an action entertainer. The expectations are huge on the film and the makers are yet to close the theatrical deals. The non-theatrical deals are closed for record prices and the film’s budget is huge as Prabhas, Prashanth Neel are taking huge remunerations home. Top producer Dil Raju released KGF in Nizam region and he is the frontrunner to acquire the Telugu theatrical rights of Salaar. The makers are keen to sell off the entire set of Telugu rights for a prominent party.

Mythri Movie Makers, the new entrant into distribution is said to have met the producers and quoted a humongous price to acquire the Telugu theatrical rights. People Media Factory tasted huge losses by distributing Adipurush in AP and Telangana. They are also in the race to acquire Salaar rights. For now, the deal is yet to be closed. The film is gearing up for September 28th release in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Hombale Films are the producers. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Prithviraj Sukumaran played the role of the lead antagonist.