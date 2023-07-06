Tollywood young actor in Dhanush’s 50th Film?

Talented actor Dhanush was recently spotted in Tirupathi and his new look went viral all over. Dhanush commenced the shoot of his 50th film yesterday and the actor himself will direct the project. Sun Pictures are on board to bankroll this prestigious film and Dhanush did not announce much details about this untitled film. If the reports are to be believed, Tollywood young actor will be seen in a prominent role in this film and an announcement about the actor would be made soon.

Dhanush cemented his place in Tollywood with Sir and a Telugu actor playing an important role would boost up the business of Dhanush50. SJ Suryah and Vishnu Vishal will be seen in other important roles in this film. Dhanush earlier directed Pa Paandi which was a comic entertainer and his 50th film is an actioner. Dhanush will commence the shoot of Sekhar Kammula’s film this year after he is done with his directorial.