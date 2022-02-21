Thaman’s trolls grab attention in Telugu Indian Idol promo

Advertisement

With just few days left for the maiden episode of the Telugu version of Indian Idol show to go on air on Aha streaming platform, the promo of the first episode has been launched.

It shows the impact that has already been created by the show and aspiring singers queueing up with all eagerness to exhibit their talents in the show. The promo features the three judges of the show- S Thaman, Nithya Menen and Karthik, who are music director, actor-singer and singer-composer, respectively.

Thaman is seen in his funny best trolling the show’s winner Indian Idol 6 winner and Bigg Boss second runner up Sree Ramachandra, who is also a playback singer. Nithya Menen and Karthik are involved in motivating and encouraging the contestants, along with Thaman.

The three judges would select the winners based on various parameters. “The selection will be based on stringent norms,” sources said. Telugu Indian Idol will be streamed from February 25 at 9 pm on Fridays and Saturdays (total 16 weeks and 32 episodes). Along with first Telugu Indian Idol title, the winner of the show will get hefty prize money.