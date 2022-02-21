Is KCR’s Mumbai trip a hit or a flop?

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s trip to Mumbai on Sunday to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thakeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar created a lot of noise in national politics.

KCR addressed joint press conferences with Thakeray first and Pawar later after their meetings ended. In the joint press conferences, they only mentioned that they have agreed to work together to prevent BJP-led government from coming to power in the Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

KCR is trying to bring all regional parties together to defeat BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. But the response he is getting from opposition parties is that it is not possible for regional parties to defeat BJP with involving Congress in their front.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who was present in the meeting between KCR and Thakeray on Sunday made it clear on Monday that they had never said that they will set up a Front without Congress.

Raut said that they had expressed the same view to Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee when she sought their support to form a Front against BJP.

Both KCR and Mamata want a front of only regional parties but leaders of all other regional parties want Congress also to be part of this front.

Since Congress is weak in West Bengal, Mamata may agree to include Congress in their Front. But what about KCR? Congress is the main opposition in Telangana. Is it possible for KCR to fight with Congress in Telangana and work together with Congress in Delhi?

The TRS on the one hand is claiming KCR’s tour to Mumbai as a grand success. But doubts arise how it could be termed success when KCR could not get a positive response from Shiv Sena and NCP over the issue of keeping Congress away from this Front.