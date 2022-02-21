Gandhari: Keerthy Suresh leaves her stamp as dancer

Advertisement

Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh has come up with her best ever dance performance so far in Gandhari music video which has been released by Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd.

In the video, Keerthy effortlessly dances like a pro to the energetic number composed by Pawan CH. Ananya Bhat has added life to the Pawan’s tune and Suddala Ashok Teja’s lyrics with her effervescent voice.

Produced by The Route, Gandhari is choreographed and directed by veteran dance master Brinda. In the company of a group of dancers, Keerthy has done complete justice to the song with her steps.

Gandhari has cinematography by Harish Kannan, editing by Gopikrishnan and Radha Sridhar, art direction by Kumar Gangappan, constume designing by Archa Mehta and Dinesh Manoharan. While Team Route is comprise of Akshitha Subramanian and Aishwarya Suresh, Ra Sibi Marappan is the executive producer of Gandhari.