The Boss begins to clean up the party, readies list of non-performing MLAs

TRS boss KCR is said to have taken up the task of refurbishing the party and addressing the problem areas in the right earnest. With barely a year and a few months left for the 2023 elections to Telangana assembly, he is said to be busy assessing the ground situation through various surveys done by Prashant Kishor and his team and by evaluating the performance of the ministers, MLAs and MPs.

It has come to KCR’s notice that three of his ministers are deeply involved in local feuds and one minister is believed to have failed in coordinating with the district administration. Similarly, tensions between the old-timers and the new entrants into the party are simmering in several places. The problem is said to be acute in Tandur, Nakrekal, Kollapur and other places. The internal surveys have shown that one MLA in Adilabad, two each in Karimnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar, three in Nalgonda and four in Rangareddy are performing way too below par.

Khammam has been identified as a problem district as despite encouraging defections, the party does not seem to be getting any better. The lone minister from the district too is embroiled in groupism, according to reports. Even in the local body elections, Khammam TRS failed to live up to expectations, say the reports.

Meanwhile, KCR is said to have focused on filling nominated posts. He is also yet to fill the vacancy created by Eatala Rajender’s resignation eight months ago.

Internal sources say that KCR is planning to induct more youths into the party in the coming days. At least 65 of his MLAs are second-term MLAs. Around 35 are first term MLAs. His plan, according to party sources, is to make the party look younger. Party sources also say that he is planning to undertake a tour of the state in February.