The Hard Truth About India-Pakistan Conflicts Since 1971

Today’s media, whether it’s our Telugu news channels or the National channels, is full of war talk between India and Pakistan discussing missiles, ranges and military options. Most of this chatter is like something from comic books rather than serious analysis.

War Decisions Are Never Simple

As Atal Bihari Vajpayee wisely said during Operation Parakram: “You can start a war, but you can’t control when or how it will end.” Before starting any conflict, leaders must be clear about their goals. Vajpayee asked his cabinet: “What will history call this war? Will it destroy Pakistan’s army? Divide Pakistan? Or just express India’s anger?”

Leaders Carry Heavy Burden

Those making these tough decisions think deeply before acting. The stakes are much higher than for TV commentators or social media experts. Real lives are at risk, along with economic stability. Wars leave deep wounds on all countries involved.

Nine Major Showdowns Since 1971

Since the Bangladesh War and the Shimla Accord, India and Pakistan have faced nine dangerous situations:

1. 1987: Exercise Brass Tacks – The only standoff started by India under General Sundarji during Rajiv Gandhi’s time

2. 1991: Summer Crisis – During VP Singh’s weak government

3. 1999: Kargil War- A limited fight that could have grown bigger

4. 2001: Parliament Attack – Leading to full military mobilisation

5. 2008: Mumbai 26/11 Attacks- Created war hysteria in Pakistan

6. 2016: Uri Attack – Partial tension after a terrorist attack

7. 2019: Pulwama/Balakot – First actual combat engagement since 1972

8. 2025: Current Situation – Forces ready along borders without full mobilisation

Why Pakistan Creates Tension

Most confrontations were started by Pakistan, typically when:

– Pakistani military thought India was weak

– Pakistani civilian leaders were moving towards peace with India

– Pakistani army needed to improve its image at home

Today’s Situation

The current tension follows the same pattern. The Pakistani army’s reputation has crashed after losing to insurgents, fixing elections, and jailing popular leader Imran Khan. Military leaders have turned to conservative Islam to rebuild their position as “guardians of Pakistan’s ideology.”

The Pahalgam incident seems to be another attempt by the Pakistani military to restore its image. Whether this grows into a bigger conflict or cools down through talks like before is yet to be seen in the coming days.

