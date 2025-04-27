x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

The Hard Truth About India-Pakistan Conflicts Since 1971

Published on April 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Public Complaints on YSRCP leaders’ illegal activities
image
Subham Trailer: A crazy horror thriller with unlimited entertainment
image
One more Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema
image
The Hard Truth About India-Pakistan Conflicts Since 1971
image
Telangana Uncovers Over 200 Crore Worth of Assets from Former Kaleshwaram ENC

The Hard Truth About India-Pakistan Conflicts Since 1971

Today’s media, whether it’s our Telugu news channels or the National channels, is full of war talk between India and Pakistan discussing missiles, ranges and military options. Most of this chatter is like something from comic books rather than serious analysis.

War Decisions Are Never Simple

As Atal Bihari Vajpayee wisely said during Operation Parakram: “You can start a war, but you can’t control when or how it will end.” Before starting any conflict, leaders must be clear about their goals. Vajpayee asked his cabinet: “What will history call this war? Will it destroy Pakistan’s army? Divide Pakistan? Or just express India’s anger?”

Leaders Carry Heavy Burden

Those making these tough decisions think deeply before acting. The stakes are much higher than for TV commentators or social media experts. Real lives are at risk, along with economic stability. Wars leave deep wounds on all countries involved.

Nine Major Showdowns Since 1971

Since the Bangladesh War and the Shimla Accord, India and Pakistan have faced nine dangerous situations:

1. 1987: Exercise Brass Tacks – The only standoff started by India under General Sundarji during Rajiv Gandhi’s time
2. 1991: Summer Crisis – During VP Singh’s weak government
3. 1999: Kargil War- A limited fight that could have grown bigger
4. 2001: Parliament Attack – Leading to full military mobilisation
5. 2008: Mumbai 26/11 Attacks- Created war hysteria in Pakistan
6. 2016: Uri Attack – Partial tension after a terrorist attack
7. 2019: Pulwama/Balakot – First actual combat engagement since 1972
8. 2025: Current Situation – Forces ready along borders without full mobilisation

Why Pakistan Creates Tension

Most confrontations were started by Pakistan, typically when:
– Pakistani military thought India was weak
– Pakistani civilian leaders were moving towards peace with India
– Pakistani army needed to improve its image at home

Today’s Situation

The current tension follows the same pattern. The Pakistani army’s reputation has crashed after losing to insurgents, fixing elections, and jailing popular leader Imran Khan. Military leaders have turned to conservative Islam to rebuild their position as “guardians of Pakistan’s ideology.”

The Pahalgam incident seems to be another attempt by the Pakistani military to restore its image. Whether this grows into a bigger conflict or cools down through talks like before is yet to be seen in the coming days.

-Sanyogita

Next One more Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema Previous Telangana Uncovers Over 200 Crore Worth of Assets from Former Kaleshwaram ENC
else

TRENDING

image
Subham Trailer: A crazy horror thriller with unlimited entertainment
image
One more Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema
image
Nayanthara’s Quote Shocks Mega – Anil Team

Latest

image
Public Complaints on YSRCP leaders’ illegal activities
image
Subham Trailer: A crazy horror thriller with unlimited entertainment
image
One more Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema
image
The Hard Truth About India-Pakistan Conflicts Since 1971
image
Telangana Uncovers Over 200 Crore Worth of Assets from Former Kaleshwaram ENC

Most Read

image
Public Complaints on YSRCP leaders’ illegal activities
image
The Hard Truth About India-Pakistan Conflicts Since 1971
image
Telangana Uncovers Over 200 Crore Worth of Assets from Former Kaleshwaram ENC

Related Articles

Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look