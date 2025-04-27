One more Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema

Summer 2025 is turning out to be a massive disaster for Tollywood. One more weekend and there are two straight releases: Sarangapani Jathakam and Chaurya Paatam along with a dubbed film Alappuzha Gymkhana. All the three films are badly rejected by the audience and there are no minimum footfalls for these films. Priyadarshi scored a massive hit with Court recently and his next film Sarangapani Jathakam opened with poor numbers. Mohankrishna Indraganti directed the film and several renowned actors like Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Avasarala and Viva Harsha played pivotal roles.

Trinadha Rao Nakkina backed a small film titled Chaurya Paatam and the shows for the film are canceled due to the lack of audience. Malayalam film Alappuzha Gymkhana released through Mythri Movie Makers and the film received decent talk but the box-office numbers are quite poor. This weekend too ended up on a disastrous note for Telugu cinema.