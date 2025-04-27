x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Public Complaints on YSRCP leaders’ illegal activities

Published on April 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Sajjala’s Family Accused of Occupying 64 Acres of Forest Land
image
Subham Trailer: A crazy horror thriller with unlimited entertainment
image
Public Complaints on YSRCP leaders’ illegal activities
image
One more Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema
image
The Hard Truth About India-Pakistan Conflicts Since 1971

Public Complaints on YSRCP leaders’ illegal activities

Aqua farmers from Vinnakota village in Godllavalleru mandal of Krishna district have expressed their distress over harassment by senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar and his proxy, Nagendra. The farmers visited the TDP central office in Mangalagiri to file a complaint seeking justice. They explained that they are being prevented from cultivating their fish ponds.

Labour Minister Vasam Shetti and Oils Seeds Corporation Chairman Gandi Babji received complaints from people who travelled from various parts of the state with different problems. They promised to resolve the issues at hand.

Vijay Kumar from Vidavaluru in Nellore district submitted a petition demanding action against YSP party leaders who allegedly encroached upon the Tigala Cheruvu tank with support from former MLA Nallaparreddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy. Meanwhile, Gangireddy from Kadapa district complained that his pension was cancelled by Ravindranath Reddy, maternal uncle of Jagan, claiming it was because of his TDP sympathies.

“Our village is Vinnakota in Gudlavalleru mandal, where we have fish ponds. Due to confusion in survey numbers and LP numbers, we’re not allowed to use water in our ponds. We drained the pond as instructed after completion of the survey, but they haven’t released the survey report in the public domain,” explained one farmer.

“The root cause is former CID DG Sunil Kumar, whose in-laws’ village this is. His wife, her brothers, and her parents own lands there. Out of 27 acres in the pond, they’re using a proxy named Nagendra to harass us for four years, filing cases to get ceiling lands divided,” the farmer added.

Next Subham Trailer: A crazy horror thriller with unlimited entertainment Previous One more Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema
else

TRENDING

image
Subham Trailer: A crazy horror thriller with unlimited entertainment
image
One more Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema
image
Nayanthara’s Quote Shocks Mega – Anil Team

Latest

image
Sajjala’s Family Accused of Occupying 64 Acres of Forest Land
image
Subham Trailer: A crazy horror thriller with unlimited entertainment
image
Public Complaints on YSRCP leaders’ illegal activities
image
One more Disastrous Weekend for Telugu Cinema
image
The Hard Truth About India-Pakistan Conflicts Since 1971

Most Read

image
Sajjala’s Family Accused of Occupying 64 Acres of Forest Land
image
Public Complaints on YSRCP leaders’ illegal activities
image
The Hard Truth About India-Pakistan Conflicts Since 1971

Related Articles

Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look