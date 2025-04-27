Public Complaints on YSRCP leaders’ illegal activities

Aqua farmers from Vinnakota village in Godllavalleru mandal of Krishna district have expressed their distress over harassment by senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar and his proxy, Nagendra. The farmers visited the TDP central office in Mangalagiri to file a complaint seeking justice. They explained that they are being prevented from cultivating their fish ponds.

Labour Minister Vasam Shetti and Oils Seeds Corporation Chairman Gandi Babji received complaints from people who travelled from various parts of the state with different problems. They promised to resolve the issues at hand.

Vijay Kumar from Vidavaluru in Nellore district submitted a petition demanding action against YSP party leaders who allegedly encroached upon the Tigala Cheruvu tank with support from former MLA Nallaparreddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy. Meanwhile, Gangireddy from Kadapa district complained that his pension was cancelled by Ravindranath Reddy, maternal uncle of Jagan, claiming it was because of his TDP sympathies.

“Our village is Vinnakota in Gudlavalleru mandal, where we have fish ponds. Due to confusion in survey numbers and LP numbers, we’re not allowed to use water in our ponds. We drained the pond as instructed after completion of the survey, but they haven’t released the survey report in the public domain,” explained one farmer.

“The root cause is former CID DG Sunil Kumar, whose in-laws’ village this is. His wife, her brothers, and her parents own lands there. Out of 27 acres in the pond, they’re using a proxy named Nagendra to harass us for four years, filing cases to get ceiling lands divided,” the farmer added.