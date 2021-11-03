‘The Sound Of Bheemla’ to intensify festive feel for Pawan Kalyan fans

Telugu’s ‘Power star’ Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati have come together for multi-starer movie ‘Bheemla Nayak’. The buzz around the movie has always been high, ever since its announcement. Being an original remake of the Malayalam movie ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, it features Pawan and Rana as opponents.

The makers of the movie ‘Bheemla Nayak’ have now readied a video promo for the most hyped song ‘Lala Bheemla’, which is to be out on the eve of Diwali. “Let’s celebrate this Diwali with #TheSoundOfBheemla #LalaBheemla Video Promo out today at 07:02 pm”, the makers tweeted.

Team ‘Bheemla Nayak’ announced the update, along with a mass poster featuring Pawan Kalyan in a rural village attire. He is seen sitting on the muddy floor, while he is seen wearing a ’tilak’. The musical version of ‘Lala Bheemla’ was released a couple of months ago, which was a big hit, creating trends on social media as well.

‘Bheemla Nayak’ is helmed by Saagar K Chandra. Rana Daggubati plays the baddie in the movie. Nithya Menen is to be seen as Pawan Kalyan’s wife, while actress Samyukta Menon is to play another important role in the movie.

After ‘Sardar Gabbar Singh’, Pawan Kalyan is back as a cop. While renowned director Trivikram penned the dialogues and the screenplay for the film, Thaman has composed the music for ‘Bheemla Nayak’.