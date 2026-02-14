x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

The Venkaiah Shadow: Is Kishan Reddy stifling BJP Growth in Telangana?

Published on February 14, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2026–27 Focuses on Agriculture Growth
image
The Venkaiah Shadow: Is Kishan Reddy stifling BJP Growth in Telangana?
image
Ranveer Singh’s Commitment for Mythri Movie Makers
image
Sree Vishnu set to achieve a rare feat with Vishnu Vinyasam release!
image
KCR can learn from Dictator Kim Jong Un

The Venkaiah Shadow: Is Kishan Reddy stifling BJP Growth in Telangana?

In the current era of Modi and Shah, the old style of politics practiced by former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is widely considered outdated. However, many within the Telangana BJP believe that Union Minister Kishan Reddy is turning into a modern-day Venkaiah Naidu – a move they say is stifling the party’s growth in the state.

The Shadow of Alliances

For decades, critics blamed Venkaiah Naidu for the BJP’s failure to grow independently in the Telugu states because of his constant tie-ups with the TDP. Today, a similar talk about a “hidden alliance” with the BRS is hurting the party.

This has given huge ammunition to the Congress. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has even mocked Kishan Reddy by calling him “Kalvakuntla Kishan Rao,” labeling him the adopted son of KCR. This perception—that BJP and BRS are secretly one – is making it hard for the party to project itself as a strong opposition.

Lack of New Leadership

Even though Kishan Reddy has been a Union Minister twice, there is a growing complaint that he hasn’t allowed any other strong leader to emerge, especially in Hyderabad. The party’s poor performance in the Jubilee Hills elections, where the candidate could not even save his deposit, has raised serious questions about his local grip.

While firebrand leaders like Raja Singh have been openly vocal against Kishan Reddy’s style, others feel the party structure is being controlled too tightly. Even the new BJP chief, Ramchander Rao, is seen as having surrendered to Reddy’s influence, doing only the “bare minimum” in recent local elections. However Venkaiah Naidu atleast let few leaders to emerge.

The Municipal Election Confusion

The recent municipal and panchayat elections showed a complete lack of clarity in leadership. While candidates were already being announced, Kishan Reddy and BJP Chief Ramchander Rao met with Andhra Pradesh Dy CM and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan. Ramchander Rao even tweeted about an alliance, leaving local leaders in the dark.

This led to open rebellion with MP Dharmapuri Arvind directly stated there was no alliance. Kishan Reddy to eventually backtracked following resistance from cadre.

The Power of the Delhi Lobby

If there is so much local friction, why is Kishan Reddy still so strong? The answer lies in New Delhi. Just like Venkaiah Naidu, Kishan Reddy has a very powerful lobby in the national capital. He has positioned himself such that the central leadership cannot easily bypass him, regardless of the situation on the ground in Telangana.

Venkaiah was famously called the “BJP’s face in the South” for decades. He prioritized the national narrative and was instrumental in the Vajpayee-era alliances.

However, Kishan Reddy is often accused of waiting for Delhi to tell him how to act.

Naidu used his Delhi clout to bring resources to the state. CM Revanth Reddy himself alleged that Kishan Reddy is stalling projects to Telangana.

As the BJP looks toward the future, many workers wonder if they can ever win Telangana while following an old-school style of politics that prioritizes “lobbying” over aggressive, independent growth.

Next Andhra Pradesh Budget 2026–27 Focuses on Agriculture Growth Previous Ranveer Singh’s Commitment for Mythri Movie Makers
else

TRENDING

image
Ranveer Singh’s Commitment for Mythri Movie Makers
image
Sree Vishnu set to achieve a rare feat with Vishnu Vinyasam release!
image
SRK and Salman Khan Film Shelved

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2026–27 Focuses on Agriculture Growth
image
The Venkaiah Shadow: Is Kishan Reddy stifling BJP Growth in Telangana?
image
Ranveer Singh’s Commitment for Mythri Movie Makers
image
Sree Vishnu set to achieve a rare feat with Vishnu Vinyasam release!
image
KCR can learn from Dictator Kim Jong Un

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2026–27 Focuses on Agriculture Growth
image
The Venkaiah Shadow: Is Kishan Reddy stifling BJP Growth in Telangana?
image
KCR can learn from Dictator Kim Jong Un

Related Articles

Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions