The Venkaiah Shadow: Is Kishan Reddy stifling BJP Growth in Telangana?

In the current era of Modi and Shah, the old style of politics practiced by former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is widely considered outdated. However, many within the Telangana BJP believe that Union Minister Kishan Reddy is turning into a modern-day Venkaiah Naidu – a move they say is stifling the party’s growth in the state.

The Shadow of Alliances

For decades, critics blamed Venkaiah Naidu for the BJP’s failure to grow independently in the Telugu states because of his constant tie-ups with the TDP. Today, a similar talk about a “hidden alliance” with the BRS is hurting the party.

This has given huge ammunition to the Congress. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has even mocked Kishan Reddy by calling him “Kalvakuntla Kishan Rao,” labeling him the adopted son of KCR. This perception—that BJP and BRS are secretly one – is making it hard for the party to project itself as a strong opposition.

Lack of New Leadership

Even though Kishan Reddy has been a Union Minister twice, there is a growing complaint that he hasn’t allowed any other strong leader to emerge, especially in Hyderabad. The party’s poor performance in the Jubilee Hills elections, where the candidate could not even save his deposit, has raised serious questions about his local grip.

While firebrand leaders like Raja Singh have been openly vocal against Kishan Reddy’s style, others feel the party structure is being controlled too tightly. Even the new BJP chief, Ramchander Rao, is seen as having surrendered to Reddy’s influence, doing only the “bare minimum” in recent local elections. However Venkaiah Naidu atleast let few leaders to emerge.

The Municipal Election Confusion

The recent municipal and panchayat elections showed a complete lack of clarity in leadership. While candidates were already being announced, Kishan Reddy and BJP Chief Ramchander Rao met with Andhra Pradesh Dy CM and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan. Ramchander Rao even tweeted about an alliance, leaving local leaders in the dark.

This led to open rebellion with MP Dharmapuri Arvind directly stated there was no alliance. Kishan Reddy to eventually backtracked following resistance from cadre.

The Power of the Delhi Lobby

If there is so much local friction, why is Kishan Reddy still so strong? The answer lies in New Delhi. Just like Venkaiah Naidu, Kishan Reddy has a very powerful lobby in the national capital. He has positioned himself such that the central leadership cannot easily bypass him, regardless of the situation on the ground in Telangana.

Venkaiah was famously called the “BJP’s face in the South” for decades. He prioritized the national narrative and was instrumental in the Vajpayee-era alliances.

However, Kishan Reddy is often accused of waiting for Delhi to tell him how to act.

Naidu used his Delhi clout to bring resources to the state. CM Revanth Reddy himself alleged that Kishan Reddy is stalling projects to Telangana.

As the BJP looks toward the future, many workers wonder if they can ever win Telangana while following an old-school style of politics that prioritizes “lobbying” over aggressive, independent growth.