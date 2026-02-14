Sree Vishnu set to achieve a rare feat with Vishnu Vinyasam release!

King of Entertainment Sree Vishnu, known for his versatile script selection and ability to deliver wholesome entertainment, is ready for his next unique project titled Vishnu Vinyasam. Directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao, this film has been generating significant buzz among moviegoers.

The movie team has officially confirmed that it will hit theaters on February 28. In a rare and bold move for any contemporary actor, Sree Vishnu will have two separate releases in a single weekend. His film Mrityunjay is scheduled for February 27, followed immediately by Vishnu Vinyasam the next day. This back-to-back release schedule highlights the actor’s immense confidence in the quality of his content.

The promotional material released so far, including two songs and a teaser, has already built a strong buzz. In this film, Sree Vishnu portrays a character deeply rooted in superstitions and astrology, a role that promises plenty of humor and intrigue. The latest release date poster further adds to the curiosity regarding his performance and the overall story.

Produced by Sumanth Naidu G with high production standards, the film features Nayana Sarika as the female lead and music by Radhan. The makers are confident that Vishnu Vinyasam will be a complete entertainer that appeals to all types of audiences.