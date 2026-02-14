x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

KCR can learn from Dictator Kim Jong Un

Published on February 14, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
The Venkaiah Shadow: Is Kishan Reddy stifling BJP Growth in Telangana?
image
Ranveer Singh’s Commitment for Mythri Movie Makers
image
Sree Vishnu set to achieve a rare feat with Vishnu Vinyasam release!
image
KCR can learn from Dictator Kim Jong Un
image
Santosh Sobhan’s Couple Friendly Review

KCR can learn from Dictator Kim Jong Un

KCR

Politics is a game of survival, and right now, the leadership at the Erravelli farmhouse is failing the test. While even North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is smart enough to project his daughter as a successor-designate to secure his legacy, KCR remains stubborn. He is sticking to a single-track plan for KTR that is clearly falling apart.

International intelligence agencies have officially shifted their assessment of Kim Jong Un’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae. As of February 2026, she has moved from “succession training” to the “successor-designate stage.” If a dictator with nuclear missiles understands the strategic necessity, why hasn’t KCR?

The “KTR fatigue” has set in. Despite a decade of being pushed as the next big thing, KTR’s time as Working President and his stint in the opposition has been a disaster. Two years after losing power, he still blames the public for the defeat. The “KTR brand” is losing its shine, with opponents like CM Revanth Reddy highlight his series of electoral failures and MoS Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay even labeling him as “iron leg”.

The recent municipal polls were a direct match between former Municipal Minister KTR and current CM Revanth Reddy who is also the Municipal minister. The results were a clear rejection of KTR’s leadership. During the campaign, a desperate KTR told voters they would “lose their sight” if they didn’t vote for BRS and used abusive language against the CM. It didn’t work, and now voices of elevating Harish Rao to Working President are growing louder among BRS cadre.

Adding to the crisis, the Nizamabad results are a loud wake-up call. They show a “Kavitha-sized” hole in the party’s ground game. By shunting her out and focusing only on KTR, KCR has essentially cut off his own party’s feet in North Telangana.

It turns out that having an “heir and a spare” isn’t just for royals – it’s common sense for staying in power. Even Sonia Gandhi understood this common-sense rule for staying in power; when Rahul Gandhi saw a series of failures, she brought in Priyanka Gandhi to bolster the family’s political front.
By putting all his eggs in KTR’s basket, KCR has left the BRS fractured and weak. Telangana is currently witnessing a total rejection of this one-man succession model. If the leadership keeps hiding at the farmhouse and ignoring the “Kavitha factor,” the BRS may not have a future to pass on.

Next Sree Vishnu set to achieve a rare feat with Vishnu Vinyasam release! Previous Santosh Sobhan’s Couple Friendly Review
else

TRENDING

image
Ranveer Singh’s Commitment for Mythri Movie Makers
image
Sree Vishnu set to achieve a rare feat with Vishnu Vinyasam release!
image
SRK and Salman Khan Film Shelved

Latest

image
The Venkaiah Shadow: Is Kishan Reddy stifling BJP Growth in Telangana?
image
Ranveer Singh’s Commitment for Mythri Movie Makers
image
Sree Vishnu set to achieve a rare feat with Vishnu Vinyasam release!
image
KCR can learn from Dictator Kim Jong Un
image
Santosh Sobhan’s Couple Friendly Review

Most Read

image
The Venkaiah Shadow: Is Kishan Reddy stifling BJP Growth in Telangana?
image
KCR can learn from Dictator Kim Jong Un
image
Chandrababu Naidu Slams Previous Regime, Outlines Vision for Andhra Pradesh’s Rebuilding

Related Articles

Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions