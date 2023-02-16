This Movie Sir Stays With Us For Long: Trivikram

Dhanush and Venky Atluri’s Sir will hit the screens on 17th of this month. The team celebrated the pre-release event today in Hyderabad. Trivikram Srinivas who attended the event said he watched and liked the movie.

Trivikram Srinivas said, “I was surprised when Venky Atluri said he wanted to make the movie with Dhanush when he first narrated the story to me during covid. Thank you Dhanush for believing in the story. He literally took the movie to next level. My wife is happy with the outcome. I liked the point of education and healthcare should be available for everyone. A normal man can get worldwide recognition with education.

This movie reminds us of better the ecosystem around us. This story still relevant, though it is set in 2000. This movie stays with us for long time. Dhanush is fearless who doesn’t care about result of his movies. Let’s welcome Dhanush in a grand way.”

Dhanush said, “I have this nervousness for every movie and I’m feeling the nervousness for Sir too. This is a simple film with grand emotions and grand message. It’s not preachy. It has entertainment. I know we’ve done a simple and meaningful film. I hope you all like and enjoy the film. I promise you that I’ll give a proper Telugu speech next time.”