This tiny village is in great demand in Huzurabad bypoll!

A tiny village near Huzurabad is suddenly attracting the attention of all the major parties contesting the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll scheduled to be held on October 30.

This tiny village is Penchikalpeta, which is just three kilometres away from Huzurabad.

Why this village has become most sought after for all the parties all of a sudden?

This is because this village comes under neighbouring Husnabad Assembly constituency and falls under Hanamkonda district.

For these reasons, this village does not attract the Election Commission’s model code of conduct.

In Huzurabad, the EC imposed restrictions on public meetings by star campaigners. Only 1,000 people are allowed to gather in Huzurabad for any public meeting due to Covid norms.

Star campaigners like Telangana CM KCR from TRS, union ministers like Amit Shah from BJP, Revanth Reddy from Congress etc cannot address public meetings of just 1,000 people.

To avoid this, the parties are planning to hold public meetings in Penchikalpeta with thousands of people as no Covid rules are applicable there.