Tirupati to Host International Temple Convention

Tirupati is set to become the epicentre of a grand international temple convention, starting today. The three-day event, organized by the International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCEX) and Antyodaya Pratishthan, will see participation from temple representatives across 58 countries. The convention aims to strengthen the role of temples in India’s cultural and economic development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat”.

The event will be inaugurated today by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar and AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan will also attend the convention on one of the three days. Minister Nara Lokesh will grace the closing ceremony on February 19. Over 1,581 temples worldwide will be represented by 111 delegates, making it a truly global gathering.

The convention will feature 15 workshops and 60 stalls, focusing on the economic and cultural significance of temples. Girish Kulkarni, founder of Temple Connect, emphasized the need to build a strong foundation for the financial prosperity of temples. The event aims to integrate temples into the broader vision of India’s development, ensuring their role in preserving heritage and fostering community growth.

CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to arrive at Tirupati Airport at 3:50 PM today. He will proceed to the Asha Convention Center via road to attend the event. After the inauguration, he will depart for Vijayawada at 6:15 PM. Meanwhile, at the Tirumala Temple, devotees faced long waiting times for “darshan” due to the absence of token systems. On Sunday, 79,705 devotees had “darshan”, with 24,836 offering “talaneelam”. The temple’s hundi collection stood at ₹3.67 crore, reflecting the enduring devotion of pilgrims.

This international convention marks a significant step in recognizing the cultural and economic potential of temples, fostering global collaboration, and preserving India’s rich spiritual heritage.