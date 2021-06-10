Tollywood actors looking for multi-linguals

The Indian cinema started looking towards Tollywood after the smashing hit of Baahubali. Telugu cinema erased the barriers of languages and so many super hit Telugu movies are remade in other languages. Some of the Telugu actors are all set to test their luck through a pan-Indian release soon. Actors like Allu Arjun, Ram, Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Sai Tej and others are enjoying a terrific craze across the small screen in the north Indian circuits as their films are getting record views on tv and youtube.

Allu Arjun enjoys a huge fanbase in Kerala and he is keen to expand his market in Tamil Nadu with Pushpa. Ram too signed a bilingual in the direction of Lingusamy to expand his market in Tamil. Sharwanand and Siddharth starter Maha Samudram will have a simultaneous Tamil release along with Telugu. Several Telugu actors are now signing bilinguals or multi-lingual films so as to expand their market. The producers are betting big considering the profits if the films fare well. Pan Indian releases and multi-lingual releases are the latest trends of Telugu cinema.