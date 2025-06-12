x
Home > Movie News

Tollywood delegation to meet AP Chief Minister soon

Published on June 12, 2025 by nymisha

Tollywood delegation to meet AP Chief Minister soon

A few days ago, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan openly criticised the Telugu film industry for lacking minimum respect and courtesy towards the ruling coalition government which is one year old since attaining power. He lamented that no representative from Tollywood made an effort to formally meet the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu till date. His comments came in the backdrop of the alleged theatre strike which was proposed to take place on June 1st and was later deferred.

Pawan’s harsh remarks were evenly backed by bigwigs like Allu Arvind, Naga Vamshi, Dil Raju and Bunny Vas. They agreed that Tollywood lacked unity and also failed to express gratitude to Andhra Pradesh government despite its favours and incentives to Telugu films.

Now, the stage is set for Tollywood delegation to call on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in this month. Reliable sources revealed that a team of representatives from Telugu film industry including producers, directors and actors will reach Vijayawada and meet the Chief Minister to discuss on various issues grappling the industry. Also, the delegation is likely to thank the government for its support towards Tollywood.

A request for seeking appointment with AP Chief Minister was reportedly placed by Tollywood and an exact date and time will be revealed very soon. Issues like tax slabs, theatre rents, ticket prices, and other incentives might come up for discussion during this crucial meeting. Reports suggest that Pawan Kalyan and Cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh and some other key leaders of NDA will take part in this meeting.

