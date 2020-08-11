Tollywood directors prefer Aha over Amazon and Netflix

Digital giants like Netflix and Amazon gained a huge set of audience across the Indian market. Several Tollywood directors and producers shifted their focus towards web series and OTT shows after the arrival of coronavirus pandemic. Allu Aravind’s Aha wanted to be a tough competitor but none of the web projects impressed the audience. But a lot of filmmakers are keen to join hands with Aha instead of Amazon or Netflix. It is because the digital giants are taking a longer time to finalize the projects.

Amazon and Netflix follow a corporate discipline and structure to finalize the projects and scripts. They need to go through the entire script and the script needs levels of approval. For the approval of scripts alone, it takes 3-4 months. Then the focus gets shifted on the budgets and the casting. Amazon and Netflix are keen on working directors who have prior experience in web series and web-based films. Our Tollywood directors are not experienced in scripting web series.

Hence, most of them are inking deals with Aha as Allu Aravind is an instant decision maker and gives a free hand for experienced directors. The corporate style of work is not which our directors and filmmakers follow. So, several directors are knocking the doors of Aha.