Somu Veerraju takes charge in Amaravati, target 2024

BJP AP President Somu Veerraju officially took charge at a grand meeting held in Amaravati Capital City region here. However, he did not talk much about his party stand on Capital shifting. His speech mostly focused on his plans to bring the BJP to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2024 general elections. He says the people will come forward to support the BJP since they were unhappy with the family-dominated regional parties. Both the YSRCP and the TDP had their weaknesses while the BJP has everything to gain.

From the day he was appointed AP unit President, Veerraju has been talking about the BJP chances to grab power in next elections in AP. He was talking about their party vote share already touching 24 per cent because of support from Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Veerraju’s calculation is that Chiranjeevi got 18 per cent vote share in 2009 polls while Pawan got 6 per cent in 2019 polls. He apparently combined both these figures and put them in the basket of the BJP.

Everywhere, Veerraju is talking about 2024. Now, he has raised the issue of caste and this should not be allowed to mar the chances of the BJP in the next elections. Analysts say Veerraju has already distanced himself from one caste. His efforts to lure his own caste in Godavari districts would not be useful unless Chiranjeevi and Pawan support him.

Whatever, BJP national leader Ram Madhav, former AP president Kanna Lakshminarayana, former union minister Purandeswari and others were present.