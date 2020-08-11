Finally, Akhil’s next project finalized

Akhil Akkineni is yet to deliver a commercial hit and he is three films old. The actor proved his mettle with his performance but he could not convince the audience. Mega producer Allu Aravind took the responsibility to produce a film which is titled Most Eligible Bachelor. The film is in the last leg of the shoot and will hit the screens early next year. Akhil was holding talks for many projects and the latest news we hear is that his next project got finalized.

Surendar Reddy impressed Nag, Akhil with the complete script and gave a positive nod. The project starts early next year. Krish’s First Frame Entertainments and Surendar Reddy will jointly produce the film. The female lead and other actors, technicians will be finalized soon. An official announcement about the film will be made soon.