Tollywood directors working on a salary basis for Aha

Telugu digital platform Aha is slowly making its impact in the digital space. Though it is impossible for Aha to compete with digital giants like Amazon and Netflix, Aha is coming with a solid plan. A bunch of renowned directors are hired on a monthly salary basis to zero the scripts and finalize the movies and web series for Aha. Directors like Krish, Nandini Reddy, Vamshi Paidipally, Maruthi, Praveen Sattaru and others are working for Aha.

Some of them are working on a project basis while some of them are taking a fixed remuneration on a monthly basis. Maruthi is penning scripts for the upcoming web-based projects though he will not direct the projects. Vamshi Paidipally and Nandini Reddy are finalizing the scripts and stories for Aha and they are taking a hefty paycheque on monthly basis. Sukumar Writings is collaborating with Aha for several web series. Allu Aravind and his team are keen to produce a number of projects in the coming months and they bagged the digital streaming rights of several Telugu films in the recent months.