Tollywood First Quarter Report: Disastrous

Tollywood opened on a strong note this year with Sankranthi releases. The holiday season witnessed the release of Raja Saab, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Anaganaga Oka Raju and Nari Nari Naduma Murari and all the films except Raja Saab ended up decent. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is the biggest hit of the season. After the Sankranthi films, none of the new films in February and March fared well at the box-office.

Couple Friendly is the only decent film in February and all others fell flat. Among the March releases, Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh ended up as a massive disaster. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is doing great business in Telugu along with Hindi in the Telugu states. The first quarter of Telugu cinema has been disastrous for Telugu cinema after a great start. Raja Saab and Ustaad Bhagat Singh are the biggest flops in the first quarter of Telugu cinema. Tollywood has big hopes on Summer.