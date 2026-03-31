x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Tollywood First Quarter Report: Disastrous

Published on March 31, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Tollywood First Quarter Report: Disastrous
image
Dacoit: Pawan Calls Adivi Sesh A Superstar
image
Sharwa’s Biker Paid Premieres to deliver unmatched visual experience
image
OTT Releases to Watch this Weekend
image
Young Actors missing Summer 2026

Tollywood First Quarter Report: Disastrous

Tollywood opened on a strong note this year with Sankranthi releases. The holiday season witnessed the release of Raja Saab, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Anaganaga Oka Raju and Nari Nari Naduma Murari and all the films except Raja Saab ended up decent. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is the biggest hit of the season. After the Sankranthi films, none of the new films in February and March fared well at the box-office.

Couple Friendly is the only decent film in February and all others fell flat. Among the March releases, Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh ended up as a massive disaster. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is doing great business in Telugu along with Hindi in the Telugu states. The first quarter of Telugu cinema has been disastrous for Telugu cinema after a great start. Raja Saab and Ustaad Bhagat Singh are the biggest flops in the first quarter of Telugu cinema. Tollywood has big hopes on Summer.

Previous Dacoit: Pawan Calls Adivi Sesh A Superstar
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood First Quarter Report: Disastrous
image
Dacoit: Pawan Calls Adivi Sesh A Superstar
image
Sharwa’s Biker Paid Premieres to deliver unmatched visual experience

Latest

image
Tollywood First Quarter Report: Disastrous
image
Dacoit: Pawan Calls Adivi Sesh A Superstar
image
Sharwa’s Biker Paid Premieres to deliver unmatched visual experience
image
OTT Releases to Watch this Weekend
image
Young Actors missing Summer 2026

Most Read

image
Vijayawada Terror Case Reveals Alarming Social Media Radicalisation Network
image
Cable War Erupts in Allagadda as Akhila Priya and AV Subba Reddy Clash Again
image
Chandrababu Sets Clear Line in TDP: Performance Over Position as Party Marks 44 Years

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire