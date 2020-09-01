Tollywood following Quarantine Bubble

There is a news of relief as some of the noted films commenced shoot from yesterday in Tollywood. Several actors returned back to work after a gap of six months and several other actors are eagerly waiting to resume the shoots at the earliest. Nag commenced the shoot of Wild Dog yesterday and Sai Tej started shooting for a song for his upcoming release Solo Brathuke So Better in Ramoji Film City. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are all set to start shooting for Love Story from September 7th. Ravi Teja will commence the shoot of Krack from this month.

Sharwanand asked the makers of Sreekaram to plan the schedules and Akhil is very interested to complete the remaining portions of Most Eligible Bachelor. Pawan Kalyan will join the sets of Vakeel Saab from October. Allu Arjun too is in plans to start the shoot of Pushpa from October. Tollywood producers planned quarantine bubbles which are the need of the hour. The entire cast, crew are asked to take up coronavirus tests before they join the sets. The entire cast, crew members will take quarantine and will stay in the accommodation provided by the makers near to the shooting spots. They will not step out until the completion of their current schedule. The cast, crew members will not be allowed to work for multiple films and will have to follow the rules announced by the government.

All the filmmakers are following the process though it is costly. All the films that are in the final stages of shoots are in plans to complete the shoot at the earliest and take a call on the release. In this while, a clarity on the reopening of theatres would be attained. The option of digital release is open for most of these projects.