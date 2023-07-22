Tollywood gets a huge boost through Two Films

Tollywood had been in a bad phase this year except for a few super hits. Summer is utterly wasted and none of the films impressed the audience except Sai Dharam Tej’s Virupaksha. Two small movies Samajavaragamana and Baby are making big money and they turned out to be a boost for Tollywood. Samajavaragamana impressed the family crowds big time and Sree Vishnu is quite relieved with the super success of this film. Another small film Baby is doing wonders at the box-office. Both these projects will leave the makers and buyers in huge profits.

After a rough patch, Tollywood is relieved with these two films. Both these also boosted up the theatrical business. Samajavaragamana completed three weeks and is still doing good business in its fourth week. Baby is exceptional in its second weekend. Several filmmakers are delighted as the audience have been seen rushing to theatres for Samajavaragamana and Baby. There are several small and medium-budget films slated this year.