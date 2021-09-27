Tollywood producer RR Venkat is no more

Tollywood production house RR Movie Makers created a sensation after they produced films with all the top stars at the same time. RR Venkat, the man behind the production house breathed his last this morning in Hyderabad’s AIG Hospitals. The 54-year-old producer has been suffering from kidney-related issues and passed away today. RR Venkat was rarely seen on the sets and the film events.

RR Venkat produced films with several top stars like Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Nani, Naga Chaitanya.Some of his best films are Kick, Businessman, Mirapakay, Don Seenu, Poola Rangadu and Damarukam. Rest in peace RR Venkat.