Tollywood worried about Coronavirus second wave

The audience across the Telugu states rushed to theatres to watch films. Right from Sankranthi, most of the releases performed well. Movies like Krack and Uppena ended up as blockbusters. There has been a considerable drop in the collections from the past three days. Trade analysts and distributors revealed that this is due to the rise in the number of new cases of coronavirus. There is a discussion going on about the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

Tollywood filmmakers are now worried about the impact of second wave if the cases reach high. A heap of films are all set to hit the screens in summer and if things go wrong, crores of money would be at risk. With the sudden dip in the footfalls, it is clear that a section of the audience are worried about the second wave of coronavirus in the country. The daily tally report clearly says that the cases saw a rise in the past ten days. As of now, the films releasing this Friday and in the upcoming weeks would face the heat of the second wave of coronavirus.