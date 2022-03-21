Toofan Lyrical from KGF: Chapter 2: Powerfully Presented

Advertisement

After RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 is one more film for which the entire nation is eagerly waiting. After the phenomenal success of the first installment, the makers allocated a huge budget for KGF: Chapter 2 and the film is an action-packed political drama. The makers released Toofan lyrical song and it is powerfully presented. The song narrates the after-journey of Rocky who builds enough confidence in the people who have been struggling with fear for years. The lyrics elevate the leadership of Rocky in the Gold Mines and they narrate how he bonds well with the people.

Ramajogayya Sastry penned some powerful lyrics for the single which is an instant hit. Some of the sketches shown in the lyrical are beautiful. On the whole, Toofan lyrical lives up to the massive expectations. Prashanth Neel directed KGF: Chapter 2 and the film has Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles. Ravi Basrur composed the music and Hombale Films are the producers. The film releases on April 14th across the globe.