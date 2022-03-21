Security tightened in Telangana’s Bodhan in view of bandh call

Police in Telagana’s Bodhan town further stepped up security on Monday in view of the bandh call given by the BJP and some Hindu groups to protest against Sunday’s incident of violence over installation of Shivaji’s statue.

Additional forces were deployed in the town in Nizamabad district while patrolling has been intensified to prevent any untoward incident.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC remained in force. Nizamabad Police Commissioner K.R. Nagaraju said the situation was under control and the police would deal firmly with any attempt to disturb law and order.

Police have deployed pickets and barricaded Ambedkar crossroads where installation of Shivaji’s statue sparked tension and led to a clash between two groups on Sunday. Police had resorted to lathi charge and used teargas to disperse the clashing groups.

Police officers clarified that there is no permission of any protest and stringent action would be taken if anyone is found forcing shopkeepers to down their shutters. Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses were plying normally in the town.

BJP, Hindu Vahini and Shiv Sena have called for Bodhan bandh to protest Sunday’s incident. BJP MP from Nizamabad D. Arvind has warned the state government against any attempt to remove the statue.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has also slammed the government and the police over handling of the situation. He alleged that ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and its friendly party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had conspired to stop installation of the statue.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali spoke to Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and Nizamabad Police Commissioner Nagaraju to take stock of the situation.

The police chief informed the Home Minister that the situation is under control. The police commissioner and other officials are camping in the town and are closely monitoring the situation.

The Home Minister was apprised of the developments which led to Sunday’s clash. He was told that the police quickly brought the situation under control.

Mehmood Ali said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao is a secular leader who equally respects all communities and castes. Stating that police remain alert to maintain peace and law and order, he appealed to people to cooperate with the police.