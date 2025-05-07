x
Tragedy on the sets of Kantara2

Published on May 7, 2025 by swathy

Tragedy on the sets of Kantara2

After the super success of Kantara, the team announced a sequel for the film and it is titled Kantara: Chapter 1. The film has been facing hurdles during shoot and a junior artist has passed away on the sets of the film today. During the shoot, a junior artist named MK Kapil from Kerala drowned in the Kollur Souparnika River during the film’s shoot. During the lunch break, Kapil went for a swim and he swept away.

An immediate search operation was launched to rescue him and his body was recovered from the river last evening. The incident took place yesterday afternoon. The shoot of the film came to a halt after the tragedy took place. Earlier, a bus accident took place during the transport of the junior artists. After this, a huge set was destroyed because of the unexpected rains. The Forest Department also filed complaints for disturbing the nature on the name of shoot.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of the most awaited films of the year. Rishab Shetty is the lead actor and he is the director of Kantara: Chapter 1. Hombale Films are the producers. The film is slated for October 2nd release this year in all the Indian languages.

