Vijay Sethupathi signs his Superhit Sequel

Published on May 7, 2025

Vijay Sethupathi signs his Superhit Sequel

Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film Maharaja

Vijay Sethupathi surprised the audience last year with his performance in Maharaja. The film was critically acclaimed and it ended up as a massive hit. Vijay Sethupathi even co-produced the film instead of taking huge remuneration home. Nithilan Saminathan directed the film and the team had plans for the sequel for a long time. Vijay Sethupathi is busy with a series of films and the recent development says that the Tamil actor has given his nod for the sequel.

Nithilan Saminathan developed the plot and narrated it to Nithilan Saminathan. The talented actor has given his nod and Nithilan Saminathan is working on the full script currently. Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy will produce the film on The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios. More details are expected to be announced soon.

