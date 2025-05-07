x
Home > Politics

Terror Chief Confirms Heavy Family Losses in Indian Strikes

Published on May 7, 2025 by swathy

Terror Chief Confirms Heavy Family Losses in Indian Strikes

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar

In the aftermath of India’s decisive military action against terror camps in Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar has acknowledged devastating personal losses. Azhar confirmed that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed during the precision strikes conducted under “Operation Sindoor.”

The terror leader’s statement revealed that those killed included his elder sister and her husband, his nephew and wife, another niece, and five children from his family. Additionally, one of Azhar’s close aides along with the aide’s mother, plus two other associates, lost their lives in the Indian strikes.

The operation specifically targeted the Subhan Allah complex in Bahawalpur, which has been reduced to rubble according to exclusive visuals. This 18-acre compound, also known as Usman-o-Ali campus, served as JeM’s center for recruitment, fundraising, and indoctrination. Bahawalpur, the 12th largest city in Pakistan located 400 km from Lahore, is Azhar’s birthplace and current residence.

Indian forces struck nine terror camps linked to Jaish, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at 1:05 am on Tuesday. The precision strikes lasted 25 minutes and reportedly neutralized between 70-80 terrorists across various locations, with about 30 eliminated each at the Bahawalpur and Muridke sites.

Masood Azhar founded JeM in 2000 after being released from Indian custody during the Indian Airlines Flight 814 hostage crisis in 1999. His organization is responsible for several deadly attacks on Indian soil, including the 2001 Parliament attack, 2016 Pathankot attack, and 2019 Pulwama attack.

Meanwhile, 10 civilians have been killed and 33 injured in cross-border firing near the Line of Control. Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered evacuations to safer locations, highlighting that civilian safety remains the government’s top priority during this military operation launched in response to the Pahalgam massacre that claimed 26 lives.

