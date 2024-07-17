x
Tragedy on the sets of Karthi’s Sardar 2

Published on July 17, 2024 by ratnasri

Tragedy on the sets of Karthi’s Sardar 2

The shoot of Karthi’s upcoming Sardar 2 commenced recently after a pooja ceremony. A high voltage action episode is currently canned and the film’s stuntman Ezhumalai passed away after a tragic accident on the sets. Ezhumalai lost his control and fell down from a height of 20 metres and he passed away. The shoot of the film is happening in Prasad Studios in Saligramam, Chennai. The cops are informed about the accident and the investigation is going on. Ezhumalai suffered major injuries and he passed away due to internal haemorrhage. The shoot of the film came to a halt after the incident.

PS Mithran is the director of Sardar 2 and Karthi, Ashika Ranganath are the lead actors in this film. Prince Pictures are the producers and Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer. The film is planned on a massive budget and massive sets are erected in Chennai for the shoot of Sardar 2.

