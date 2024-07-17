Hrithik and Tarak gearing up for new Action Episode

Spread the love

Top Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Tollywood star actor NTR are joining hands for War 2 and Ayan Mukerji is the director of this high voltage action drama. A massive schedule of the film was completed in Mumbai recently and the new schedule will take place in Ramoji Film City next week. A massive set is constructed in Ramoji Film City for the shoot and Hrithik will fly to Hyderabad for the shoot. Kiara Advani is rumored as the leading lady and NTR plays a role with negative shades. The action stunts shot on Hrithik and NTR are the expected highlights of War 2.

Several Hollywood stunt choreographers are working for the film and a major portion of the film will be shot in Europe. Made on a massive budget, War 2 is produced by Yash Raj Films and is announced for August 2025 release. NTR is also shooting for Devara and the film is aimed for September 27th release. Hrithik Roshan will soon join the sets of Krrish 4 directed by Karan Malhotra. The film will release in 2026.