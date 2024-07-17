x
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Movie News

Hrithik and Tarak gearing up for new Action Episode

Published on July 17, 2024 by ratnasri

Hrithik and Tarak gearing up for new Action Episode

Top Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Tollywood star actor NTR are joining hands for War 2 and Ayan Mukerji is the director of this high voltage action drama. A massive schedule of the film was completed in Mumbai recently and the new schedule will take place in Ramoji Film City next week. A massive set is constructed in Ramoji Film City for the shoot and Hrithik will fly to Hyderabad for the shoot. Kiara Advani is rumored as the leading lady and NTR plays a role with negative shades. The action stunts shot on Hrithik and NTR are the expected highlights of War 2.

Several Hollywood stunt choreographers are working for the film and a major portion of the film will be shot in Europe. Made on a massive budget, War 2 is produced by Yash Raj Films and is announced for August 2025 release. NTR is also shooting for Devara and the film is aimed for September 27th release. Hrithik Roshan will soon join the sets of Krrish 4 directed by Karan Malhotra. The film will release in 2026.

