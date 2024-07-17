x
Home > Movie News

SJ Suryah emerges as the Busiest Tamil Actor

Published on July 17, 2024 by ratnasri

SJ Suryah emerges as the Busiest Tamil Actor

Director and writer SJ Suryah turned an actor and impressed the Tamil audience big time. The actor was seen in Mahesh Babu’s Spyder and he never looked back. He is playing an important role in Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer and the actor has taken record remuneration for his working days. He is currently busy with more than half a dozen Tamil films and most of them are biggies. He is the lead antagonist in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3 that is due for release next year. He is also playing an important role in Dhanush’s 50th film Raayan.

SJ Suryah will also be seen in Karthi’s upcoming film Sardar 2 that started rolling recently. He will also be seen in Veera Dheera Sooran and LIC, Siva Karthikeyan’s next. He is also busy with Fahadh Faasil and Vipin Das movie in Malayalam. Apart from these, SJ Suryah has several films in Telugu and Tamil lined up. He is also charging big remuneration and this is not bothering the filmmakers because of his performance and craze.

