Akshay Kumar saves a man on Kapil Sharma Show

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is promoting his recent release Sarfira. The actor was shooting for ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and he saved a man who fainted on the sets while shooting. Ali Asgar, a comedian was dressed up in the character of ‘Dadi’ and he had cables tied for the shoot. He was unable to stay straight on the cable after he fainted up. Akshay Kumar was quick to respond and he pulled Ali Asgar soon. The video is now going viral all over on social media and Akshay Kumar is appreciated for his quick response.

Akshay Kumar has delivered his ninth flop in a row with Sarfira. Though the actor’s performance received good response, the film opened on a low note and did not make much in its first weekend. Sarfira is the remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and is directed by Sudha Kongara. The recent flops did not impact his career and Akshay Kumar has a strong line up of films and releases in the coming days.