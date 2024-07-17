x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Akshay Kumar saves a man on Kapil Sharma Show

Published on July 17, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Anil Ravipudi wins over Dil Raju
image
NTR’s powerful action stunt for War 2
image
High tension in Jagtial
image
Dhoom Dhaam Teaser: Fun and Family Entertainer
image
When is Naga Chaitanya getting Married?

Akshay Kumar saves a man on Kapil Sharma Show

Spread the love

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is promoting his recent release Sarfira. The actor was shooting for ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and he saved a man who fainted on the sets while shooting. Ali Asgar, a comedian was dressed up in the character of ‘Dadi’ and he had cables tied for the shoot. He was unable to stay straight on the cable after he fainted up. Akshay Kumar was quick to respond and he pulled Ali Asgar soon. The video is now going viral all over on social media and Akshay Kumar is appreciated for his quick response.

Akshay Kumar has delivered his ninth flop in a row with Sarfira. Though the actor’s performance received good response, the film opened on a low note and did not make much in its first weekend. Sarfira is the remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and is directed by Sudha Kongara. The recent flops did not impact his career and Akshay Kumar has a strong line up of films and releases in the coming days.

Next SJ Suryah emerges as the Busiest Tamil Actor Previous Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar Appointed as Secretary General
else

TRENDING

image
Anil Ravipudi wins over Dil Raju
image
NTR’s powerful action stunt for War 2
image
Dhoom Dhaam Teaser: Fun and Family Entertainer

Latest

image
Anil Ravipudi wins over Dil Raju
image
NTR’s powerful action stunt for War 2
image
High tension in Jagtial
image
Dhoom Dhaam Teaser: Fun and Family Entertainer
image
When is Naga Chaitanya getting Married?

Most Read

image
High tension in Jagtial
image
₹11,000 Crore for Amaravati Capital City
image
Deepawali gift from Chandrababu: Deepam free gas cylinders from Oct 31

Related Articles

Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree Shriya Saran Festive Collection Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green Beverages to have after a heavy meal Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip Nisha Agarwal In Black Anjali New York Trip Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos