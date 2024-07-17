Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar Appointed as Secretary General

Spread the love

On Tuesday, Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar was appointed as the Secretary General of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature. The appointment came after Chinthakayala Ayyanna Patrudu proposed Prasanna Kumar’s name for the position. Council Chairman Koyye Mashenu Raju and Payyavula Keshav supported the proposal, which was then accepted by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Prasanna Kumar brings 30 years of diverse experience to the role. He previously served as a legislator in the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana. Originally from Khammam, Kumar graduated from the Silver Jubilee Government Residential College in Kurnool. He went on to earn an M.Sc. and M.Phil. from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, as well as a law degree from the University of Delhi.

Notable Professional Achievements:

* Began his career as a Telugu newscaster with All India Radio

* Served as an officer on special duty to the Lok Sabha Speaker

* Played a key role in establishing Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV

* Spent six years as joint director and director in the office of the Rajya Sabha Chairman

* Worked in the Supreme Court Chief Justice’s office as OSD and registrar

* Served as secretary to the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi

With his extensive background in legislative affairs and media, Prasanna Kumar is well-positioned to take on this important role in the Andhra Pradesh Legislature.”

-Sanyogita