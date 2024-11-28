x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
View all stories
Home > Politics

Tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest, clarifies Minister Seethakka

Published on November 28, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Pushpa Fame Meesam Suresh Interview
image
Tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest, clarifies Minister Seethakka
image
UV Creations exits from two New Films
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Delhi Visit: Key Meetings and Future Plans
image
Pushpa 2 Kochi Event Pics

Tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest, clarifies Minister Seethakka

Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka clarified that tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest. Responding on Opposition BRS criticism of Congress Government over tribal girl’s death, Seethakka explained that they had made all efforts to save the girl, but unfortunately could not succeed.

Alleging BRS’s plot in series of food poisoning incidents in Govt residential schools, Seethakka urged Opposition BRS not to use Shailaja’s death for politics.

“It is very unfortunate that tribal girl Shailaja died in unexpected circumstances. Government is deeply pained by her death. We made all efforts to save her. I personally supervised the treatment given to Shailaja at NIMS. We have spend more than Rs 4 lakhs. Inspite of our best efforts we could not save her. She finally died due to cardiac arrest, while undergoing treatment,” said Minister Seethakka giving clarity on Shailaja’s death.

“We will take complete care of Shailaja’s family. Infact four Ministers were present during the last rites of Sailaja. When incidents like these happened in BRS rule, neither KTR nor his party leaders even visited victims. Moreover they had threatened victims and suppressed incidents. But Congress Government has acted swiftly and considerately in case of Wankidi incident,” further explained Seethakka, highlighting the difference between BRS and Congress regimes.

“KTR is trying to politicize even unfortunate death of a tribal girl. We are suspecting that KTR and his men are behind series of food poisoning incidents in residential gurukuls in Telangana,” complained Seethakka, raising suspicions over BRS role in food poisoning incidents in residential hostels.

The 15-year-old tribal student died while undergoing treatment at NIMS on Monday. She was admitted in NIMS three weeks ago, after falling ill due to food poisoning at Tribal Welfare Residential School, Wankidi.

Dnr

Next Pushpa Fame Meesam Suresh Interview Previous UV Creations exits from two New Films
else

TRENDING

image
UV Creations exits from two New Films
image
ETV Win Joins the Big League with KA’s Exclusive OTT Premiere
image
Pawan Kalyan returning back to Shoot

Latest

image
Pushpa Fame Meesam Suresh Interview
image
Tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest, clarifies Minister Seethakka
image
UV Creations exits from two New Films
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Delhi Visit: Key Meetings and Future Plans
image
Pushpa 2 Kochi Event Pics

Most Read

image
Tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest, clarifies Minister Seethakka
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Delhi Visit: Key Meetings and Future Plans
image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani

Related Articles

Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC