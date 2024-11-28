Tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest, clarifies Minister Seethakka

Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka clarified that tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest. Responding on Opposition BRS criticism of Congress Government over tribal girl’s death, Seethakka explained that they had made all efforts to save the girl, but unfortunately could not succeed.

Alleging BRS’s plot in series of food poisoning incidents in Govt residential schools, Seethakka urged Opposition BRS not to use Shailaja’s death for politics.

“It is very unfortunate that tribal girl Shailaja died in unexpected circumstances. Government is deeply pained by her death. We made all efforts to save her. I personally supervised the treatment given to Shailaja at NIMS. We have spend more than Rs 4 lakhs. Inspite of our best efforts we could not save her. She finally died due to cardiac arrest, while undergoing treatment,” said Minister Seethakka giving clarity on Shailaja’s death.

“We will take complete care of Shailaja’s family. Infact four Ministers were present during the last rites of Sailaja. When incidents like these happened in BRS rule, neither KTR nor his party leaders even visited victims. Moreover they had threatened victims and suppressed incidents. But Congress Government has acted swiftly and considerately in case of Wankidi incident,” further explained Seethakka, highlighting the difference between BRS and Congress regimes.

“KTR is trying to politicize even unfortunate death of a tribal girl. We are suspecting that KTR and his men are behind series of food poisoning incidents in residential gurukuls in Telangana,” complained Seethakka, raising suspicions over BRS role in food poisoning incidents in residential hostels.

The 15-year-old tribal student died while undergoing treatment at NIMS on Monday. She was admitted in NIMS three weeks ago, after falling ill due to food poisoning at Tribal Welfare Residential School, Wankidi.

