Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Home > Movie News

UV Creations exits from two New Films

Published on November 28, 2024 by nymisha

UV Creations exits from two New Films

UV Creations was one of the top production houses of Telugu cinema. After the debacles of Saaho and Radhe Shyam, UV Creations is in a struggling phase. They are producing Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara and the film’s release was pushed to summer. The production house had plans to release the film for Sankranthi and kick-start several new projects. Even the deals for Vishwambhara are not closed and this left UV Creations in stress. UV Creations is on board to produce films with Varun Tej and Gopichand. Varun Tej and Merlapaka Gandhi are teaming up for an entertainer titled Korean Kanakaraju. The film is said to be a horror comedy and a portion of the film will be shot in Korea.

Gopichand is all set to team up with Jil and Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar. The film was planned to start in December but it was delayed. UV Creations was on board to produce both these films and they decided to exit from both these films. 70MM Entertainments, the production house that produced Yatra, Anando Brahma is on board to produce both these films. An official announcement about the films will be made soon.

