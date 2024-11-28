UV Creations exits from two New Films

UV Creations was one of the top production houses of Telugu cinema. After the debacles of Saaho and Radhe Shyam, UV Creations is in a struggling phase. They are producing Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara and the film’s release was pushed to summer. The production house had plans to release the film for Sankranthi and kick-start several new projects. Even the deals for Vishwambhara are not closed and this left UV Creations in stress. UV Creations is on board to produce films with Varun Tej and Gopichand. Varun Tej and Merlapaka Gandhi are teaming up for an entertainer titled Korean Kanakaraju. The film is said to be a horror comedy and a portion of the film will be shot in Korea.

Gopichand is all set to team up with Jil and Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar. The film was planned to start in December but it was delayed. UV Creations was on board to produce both these films and they decided to exit from both these films. 70MM Entertainments, the production house that produced Yatra, Anando Brahma is on board to produce both these films. An official announcement about the films will be made soon.