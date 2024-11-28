Pawan Kalyan’s Delhi Visit: Key Meetings and Future Plans

Janasena Chief and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan spent the last three days in Delhi. During his visit, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several key leaders. He also hosted a dinner for alliance MPs. Pawan Kalyan’s influence within the BJP seems to have grown, especially after his campaign efforts in the Maharashtra elections.

In addition to meeting central ministers, Pawan Kalyan also sought funds to develop Andhra Pradesh. Reports suggest he used this opportunity to discuss securing a Rajya Sabha seat for his brother, Nagababu. Three Rajya Sabha seats have opened up due to the resignations of YSRCP MPs. One has a two-year term, while the other two are for four years. Pawan Kalyan is reportedly pushing for one of these seats for Nagababu.

Typically, Janasena might get a seat if it’s a regular vacancy, but these positions arose from resignations, making it more complex. Speculations indicate that one seat might go to BJP-backed leader Krishnaiah, while the other two could be allocated to leaders joining TDP, such as Mopidevi and Beeda Mastan Rao. This scenario could make it harder for Nagababu to secure a spot.

Despite the challenges, Janasena insiders believe Pawan Kalyan is making strong efforts to ensure his brother’s position. What happens next remains to be seen.

Pawan Kalyan’s recent actions highlight his growing focus on strengthening his party’s influence at both the state and national levels. His meetings in Delhi and efforts for Andhra Pradesh’s development reflect his commitment to Andhra Pradesh, while his strategic moves within the alliance underline his long-term political vision.