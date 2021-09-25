TRS used “Speaker” for Huzurabad campaign!

Speaker of a Legislative Assembly or Lok Sabha enjoys a unique position in Indian democracy and also in our Constitution.

Though Speakers get elected on a party ticket for Assembly or Lok Sabha, they should become impartial and apolitical once they are elected as Speakers.

But these days Speakers are crossing ‘laxman rekha’ and behaving like all other ruling party MLAs and ministers in the House and attacking Opposition parties.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram is often landing in controversies with his open attack on opposition TDP leaders.

Telangana Legislative Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to proved that he is no different.

Srinivas Reddy on Saturday (today) virtually campaigned for TRS in the upcoming bypoll in Huzurabad.

TRS bypoll incharge and minister Harish Rao invited Reddy to attend foundation laying programme for Reddy community hall in Huzurabad.

Srinivas Reddy forgetting that he is a speaker spoke like all other TRS leaders and praised KCR and his government schemes.

He went to say that he did not visit Huzurabad as ‘speaker’ but visited in his individual capacity as Srinivas Reddy. He even attacked opposition parties for abusing KCR.

Harish invited Pocharam to lure Reddy voters in Huzurabad, who comprise a significant number.