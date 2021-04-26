TS Govt issues orders promoting students from Class I to IX without exams

The Telangana state government on Monday (today) issued orders promoting all students from Class I to IX to higher classes without exams.

The decision was taken in the wake of corona pandemic due to which all the schools remain closed in the present academic year 2020-21 and the situation is not conductive to hold annual exams.

The orders will be applicable to all government, private and aided schools in Telangana following state syllabus.

The state government already cancelled SSC pubic exams in Inter first year exams this year.

It has postponed Inter second year exams and a final decision on whether to hold Inter second year exams or not will be taken soon after reviewing the corona situation in May.