Two Mega Blasts Loading

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his birthday tomorrow and his past super hit film Indra is heading for a grand release tomorrow. Chiranjeevi is shooting for Vishwambara and the makers will unveil the teaser of Vishwambara tomorrow. The makers will make an official announcement about the time. This is a perfect gift for Mega fans and everyone who watched the teaser are lauding the visuals and the content. Vassishta is the director and UV Creations are producing this big-budget socio fantasy drama. Pawan Kalyan will celebrate his birthday on September 2nd and this would be his first birthday after he became the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read : What an Achievement, Maharaja!

Marking the occasion, the team of OG are in plans to release a song from the film on his birthday. Mega fans will be delighted about it. There are also speculations that one more short teaser from the film may be released. The final decision will be taken soon. OG is directed by Sujeeth and it is produced by DVV Danayya. Two Mega treats for the fans are loading in a short gap. An update from Hari Hara Veera Mallu too will be out on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. He is expected to complete the shoots of OG and Hari Hara Veera Mallu this year.